Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon opens up about his talk with director Zack Snyder about a possible film.

Fans have been itching for a Rick and Morty movie, and one of those fans is no other than Zack Snyder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Justice League director once asked Harmon to meet and discuss a possible Rick and Morty film at Warner Bros.

“Not him saying, ‘I get to do it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, ‘Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'” Harmon said.

The creator jokes, “So, the Rick and Morty movie is coming as soon as Zack Snyder gets back from his vacation because I want to start with a Snyder cut of that movie and then I want to do the director's cut of a Snyder cut release, so we can just have a six-hour Rick and Morty movie and three hours of it is in black and white.”

Seriously though, Harmon is totally open to bringing his Adult Swim hit to theaters. However, there's no script or outline, but he did have a discussion at Warner Bros. with some executives.

“It felt like maybe it was time to get the ball rolling, ” the co-creator said about the discussion.

He adds, “My philosophy would be to just take a Rick and Morty adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long.”

Movie or not — with or without Zack Snyder, Rick and Morty will be around for a while. Several more seasons are already being produced and heading to Adult Swim.

And if it's up to Harmon, it will run for another 100 seasons.