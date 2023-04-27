The Chicago White Sox have not had much to go their way over the early stages of the 2023 season.

The White Sox dropped to 11 games under the .500 mark following their 8-0 road defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. Michael Kopech raised his ERA on the season to a 7.01 mark after he allowed four earned runs to Toronto, while Chicago’s offense failed to score at least two runs for the third time in its last four games.

Many in the White Sox organization have garnered plenty of outside criticism for the team’s sluggish start to the campaign, from owner Jerry Reinsdorf to the players. White Sox general manager Rick Han wants all of the blame for the team’s early season woes to come to him.

“Put it on me,” Hahn said on Thursday ahead of Chicago’s home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. “That’s the job. It’s the absolute gig. Put it on me.

“Let’s make this real clear, it sure as heck isn’t on Pedro and his coaching staff.”

Hahn continued to come to the defense of the Pedro Grifol-led coaching staff, noting that they “are really doing everything in their power to get this thing right.”

The White Sox entered Thursday ranking at 24th in team batting average (.228) and 29th in team ERA (5.62).

Chicago will have a combined seven straight home contests coming up against the current American League leaders in the Rays and the Minnesota Twins.