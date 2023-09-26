The highly anticipated Season 7 of “Rick and Morty” is set to premiere on Adult Swim this October. As fans eagerly await new episodes, one of the biggest questions was how the show's team would replace co-creator and main voice star, Justin Roiland, Screenrant reports.

Previously, it was revealed that the team was actively seeking soundalikes for the characters of Rick and Morty, and now fans have had their first glimpse of the results. The first full trailer for Season 7 has debuted, featuring the new voices for the iconic duo. While the identities of the new voice actors have yet to be disclosed, initial reactions from fans suggest they've been well received.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty for the show's first six seasons, was cut from Adult Swim amid various allegations. The network decided to recast the voices of the two main characters following his departure.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and approval of the new voices. Some have compared it to the transition in “Dragon Ball Z” when English voice actors were changed, noting that the show continued without missing a beat. Memes, including the famous Pam Halpert scene from “The Office,” have been used to convey fans' happiness.

Rick & Morty getting new voices is nothing. I remember when the entire English cast of Dragon Ball Z was swapped out for new, untested actors at like the peak of the show's popularity – an incredible gamble – and yet it somehow all worked out. — Velodus (@velodus) September 25, 2023

This new voice actor is SPOT-ON with the voices for Rick and Morty. Not everything is one to one, but wow he just becomes Rick and Morty and you forget that he wasn't always the voice. https://t.co/Gedhc1DLj4 — Ducus (@ducus10000) September 25, 2023

Julia Glassman, an animation supervisor on “Rick and Morty,” praised the new voice actors, stating that they have exceeded expectations. She added that the upcoming season looks and sounds better than ever.

While the charges against Justin Roiland were dropped in March due to insufficient evidence, several other individuals have come forward to allege inappropriate advances by the voice actor and animator in the past.

Now, with the release of the new trailer and positive reactions to the new voices, fans are applauding the show's creators for seamlessly replacing Roiland with voice actors who capture the essence of the beloved characters.