The impending debut of Rick and Morty‘s seventh season brings with it a bittersweet aura, as co-creator Dan Harmon reminisces about a poignant conversation with his former collaborator, Justin Roiland. Known for its dark humor and sci-fi twists, the acclaimed series has been a creative hallmark for both Harmon and Roiland, according to Movieweb.

The conversation, which took place in 2019, holds an air of melancholy as it reflects the trajectory of their friendship. Harmon recently unveiled the details of this heart-wrenching exchange in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He recounted how the conversation took an unexpected turn as Roiland opened up about his unhappiness, setting the stage for a confrontation that neither of them had experienced before.

Harmon's concern for Roiland was evident in their last in-person encounter. He admitted to expressing his worries, saying, “I am worried about you, and I don't know what to do about that except to give you all the string and also just say I'm scared that you're not going to come back.” However, the conversation escalated to a point where it became too uncomfortable and unfair for Harmon to continue.

The somber backdrop of this conversation is amplified by recent events. Roiland faced felony domestic violence charges earlier this year, which were subsequently dropped due to insufficient evidence. Nevertheless, Adult Swim severed ties with him amid allegations of workplace harassment. More recently, additional allegations of sexual misconduct against Roiland emerged.

As Harmon, a creative force behind series like Community and the upcoming Krapopolis, looks back on his collaboration with Roiland, he is left with a profound sense of loss and confusion. Their partnership birthed the animated phenomenon that is Rick and Morty, but their last encounter was marked by an unexpected farewell, leaving Harmon in tears and grappling with the dissolution of a once-cherished friendship.