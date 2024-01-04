The two comedians probably need to talk this one out.

It's never cool to steal a joke from another comedian, but Katt Williams accuses Cedric the Entertainer of just that.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Katt was on the Club Shay Shay podcast and spoke his mind about a time when one of his jokes was stolen.

Katt Williams talks about Cedric the Entertainer stealing his joke

It's apparently a response to Cedric's denial of stealing the joke in 2022 when he was on Shannon Sharpe's podcast.

Williams said, “He thought that I was just a no-name comedian and that he could take this joke and nobody would know. The issue was that I had already done this particular joke on BET's ComicView twice. It had done so well on BET's ComicView that they made it part of the commercial.”

He added, “This is not just a random joke, this is my best joke, and it's my last joke, and it's my closing joke. 1998, I'm doing this joke; Cedric comes to The Comedy Store. He watches me in the audience; he comes backstage; he tells me what a great job I did and how much he loves the joke. Two years later, he's doing that as his last joke on The [Original] Kings of Comedy, and he's doing it verbatim, he just changed my car into a spaceship.”

In the comment section, Cedric had a response.

He wrote, “Revisionist History, regardless of whatever Katts opinion My career can't be reduced to One Joke Katt Williams claims as his. I been over 40 movies, my specials and brand speaks volumes for I am. The ppl I have put on including ‘Katt in the Hat'. At the Gibson Amphitheater.”

Plus, he added, “And all that tough talk! Is corny af I'm grown ass man. And none of that shit gonna go like you think. You do you and I got this over here.”

Sounds like Katt Williams and Cedric the Entertainer need to grab a beer and get this figured out.