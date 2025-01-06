Comedian Rickey Smiley announced a shocking family revelation during a recent interview on the Smitty and Dee Show. Smiley, who is 56, recently learned that he is the father of 5-year-old twin girls. The twins are the product of a relationship between Smiley and an ex-girlfriend.

During a recent court appearance, Smiley’s ex-girlfriend learned that he was the father of her daughters and not the other man. Once she learned of this news, she immediately called Smiley to inform him. This news came shortly after the one-year anniversary of the death of his son, Brandon Smiley.

Although Smiley had no idea that he was their biological father, he had been in their lives this whole time. The twins had even been coming over to play with his grandson. Smiley didn’t think it was possible for him to have any more children since his youngest son Malik was born in 2001. But Smiley says that his daughters have brought joy back into his life since the tragic death of his son Brandon. Back in 2023, Brandon was found unconscious in his home in Alabama. His death was ruled as accidental.

“That's the first time I saw the sun again. During that dark hour, the sun came back out,” he said.

During an interview with the Maria Shriver Sunday Paper, Smiley talked about his journey with grief and the happy memories of his son. Shiver asked Smiley, “When you think of Brandon today, what makes you smile?”

“I think about how he was more mischievous than anything. He was so funny; I really enjoyed that about him,” Smiley said. “I loved our time together when Brandon was younger; our connection was roller coasters and going to amusement parks. We loved doing that together. We had a lot of fun.”

Rickey Smiley is a well-known comedian, actor, television host, and radio personality. He is the host of the nationally syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show. He has made appearances on several television shows and movies, including Friday After Next, First Sunday, Dish Nation, and the Rickey Smiley Show. Before jumpstarting his comedy career, Smiley was a student at Alabama State University.