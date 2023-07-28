RIDE 5, Milestone's upcoming motorcycle racing game is on the way. The game marks the fifth in the series, which started back in 2015. The most recent entry, RIDE 4, came out for PC first in 2020 before launching on consoles the year after.

RIDE 5 aims to be Milestone's biggest and best game of the series yet, with new features and improvements to grow closer to the real experience. Let's take a look at the Walkthrough trailer to get a better sense of what to expect:

RIDE 5 Release Date – August 24th, 2023

RIDE 5 releases Thursday, August 24th, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store and Steam. There's two different versions of the game available for pre-order.

Standard Edition ($59.99 USD)

The Standard Edition is the only version of the game with a physical copy. It includes the following:

Base Game

RIDE 5 – Far East Pack Includes Kawasaki Z900 – 2021 Suzuki TL 1000 R Racing Modified – 1998



Special Edition ($89.99 USD)

The Special Edition is a digital-only edition of the game that offers more content:

Everything included above

Rebel Pack

RIDE 5 Season Pass

3 Days of Early Acess

This means owners of the special edition can start playing the game Monday, August 21st.

Gameplay

RIDE 5 features the same exhilarating gameplay as its predecessors, but with new improvements and features to differentiate itself. With over 35 tracks and 200 motorcycles, there's no shortage of content to explore.

An all-new Dynamic Weather system completely changes up race day. No driver ever knows what's going to happen on race day, and that's what the Weather system is all about. And it's not just weather. Some races take place between night and day, meaning you'll have to adjust to the changes between daytime and nightfall.

You'll be racing on a dry, sunny day, when out of nowhere it could rain out of the blue. The game even takes into account the temperature of the track, which could affect racing strategies for players.

While the neural AI improves your opponents, it also helps you discover the right difficulty settings for yourself. There's also multiple aids for the player to help them get started. This means you can do things like reducing the speed of a race, add a rewind feature, or even aid your vehicle off track.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In terms of Game Modes: Career and Online play make their return once again. In Race, players can compete in single races, endurance races, time trials, or create their own race with brand new Race Creator.

Before a race begins, players can customize whether or not they want to add a qualifier option. This essentially allows you to set up what your position is when the race starts by doing a timed lap, single lap, or more.

Endurance Races are the biggest new mode coming to the game. A new in-race save and rewind option make the endurance races much easier to play without any hassle. In case you need to shut off the game but are having a stellar performance, you can always save and come back later.

With Race Creator mode, players can create their own custom races and championships. Customize your presets, race settings, and riding aids as you develop your own race. Create the number of laps, the weather, and all sorts of other options to make your own unique racing competition.

Split-Screen is included in the game, a major plus in an industry where the idea seems to be dying off. We're glad to see RIDE 5 still includes this wonderful feature.

Visuals & Customization

Visually, the bikes look better than ever before. Due to the series moving forward to next-gen systems, the developers could focus on making the game look the best they can. But it's not just the bikes, as the tracks are also visually stunning thanks to the Dynamic Weather System.

The physics of the game received some improvements, with every bump, turn & twist is accurately recreated. Tires and Suspension respond to the terrain you drive on to deliver a more authentic experience. But players also have control over their settings with a brand new UI that allows them to modify the following:

Suspension

Transmission

Vehicle Geometry

Electronics

Players can not only customize their bike's setup, but its appearance too. This includes details such as Bike Liveries, Helmets, Suits, Stickers, Rider Stickers, and the ability to search online content. We're curious if this just means DLC content, or perhaps user created content.

Story

RIDE 5 doesn't have a story mode in the sense of F1 23's Braking Point. However, it does have a career mode where you take your rider to the top of the league.

Career mode starts off with a tutorial before sending you off to a two-stroke competition. Perhaps the biggest addition to career is the addition of Rivals. Each AI rider comes with their own personalities, appearances, and dedicated narrative events. They'll also have their own biographies so there'll be more to them than just the face and name.

It sounds similar to MotoGP 23's Rivalry system, though we'll find out who did the better job come August.s

Four Stages with over 200 secondary events are available in RIDE 5. Completing these helps in the progression of building “the headquarter of your dreams”.

Overall, that's everything new in the upcoming RIDE 5. For more information on the game, visit ClutchPoints Gaming.