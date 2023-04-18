Rihanna has made an impressive addition to her already luxurious LA property portfolio, buying a stunning $21 million penthouse at The Century condominium building. Located on the 40th floor, the four-bedroom, 9,290-square-foot condo, which Friends actor Matthew Perry previously owned, sold for $21.6 million in 2021, Silivi reports. Rihanna had been living in a smaller unit in the same building since 2014, but with a new baby and a second child on the way, plus her entourage and staff, she felt it was time to upgrade.

Designed by Robert A. M. Stern Architects in 2010, The Century has become a celebrity hotspot, with notable residents including Denzel Washington, Candy Spelling, a Saudi princess, and a Russian billionaire. Rihanna’s new pad boasts impressive features, including floor-to-ceiling windows, a screening room, and a pure white kitchen decked out with marble countertops and premium appliances. The dwelling also has a curved wall of glass, a seating area with a fireplace, dual baths, and expansive closets.

The seller, Nick Molnar, co-founder of tech company Afterpay, initially listed the penthouse for $28 million. However, Rihanna managed to negotiate a considerable discount, using L.A.’s mansion tax as a bargaining tool. The deal closed on March 31st, just before the new tax was implemented. Had the deal closed in April, Molnar would have owed an additional $1.1 million in taxes.

The media has dubbed the apartment the “mansion in the sky” due to its breathtaking views over the city. In addition to her new penthouse, Rihanna owns two side-by-side mansions in the mountains above Beverly Hills.

With her purchase of Matthew Perry’s former penthouse, Rihanna has proven once again that she has exquisite taste in real estate, and her property portfolio continues to be a thing of envy for many.