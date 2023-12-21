Rihanna turned heads with this admission about her pregnancy reveal during the Super Bowl halftime show last year.

In a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood during her Fenty x Puma event in Los Angeles, Rihanna dropped a pretty big admission about her famous Super Bowl pregnancy reveal.

According to the pop star and business mogul, the reveal of her baby bump and second pregnancy wasn't planned as part of the halftime show.

“Here’s the thing — I do what I have to do, right?” Rihanna explained. “My jumper couldn’t zip up. No one knew I was pregnant — I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.'”

The red jumpsuit certainly turned heads, but apparently it wasn't quite stretchy enough (or that baby bump just had a little too much time to grow between the outfit fitting and Super Bowl Sunday).

Whatever the case may be, Rihanna explained that the zipper of the stylish red jumpsuit wouldn't move past her belly, so covering the bump was impossible. “The zip, it just stopped right there,” said Rihanna, laughing at the memory. “So it had to be what it had to be!”

Rihanna gave birth to Riot Rose, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, in August. The couple's first born son, RZA, was born in May 2022.

The “Diamonds” singer opened up about her relationship with A$AP Rocky during the interview as well. “I loved him differently as a dad,” she admitted. “It’s a turn-on, it’s just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving — my kids are obsessed with him. I’m just a background, like I’m an extra.”

“Yep! It happens! …” Rihanna continued. “It doesn’t matter if it’s girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love to see it.”

Sounds like family life is treating Rihanna well. And it turns out one of this past Super Bowl's biggest moments wasn't even planned, but Rihanna sure did leave an impression with her halftime show pregnancy reveal.