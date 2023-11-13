Pregnancy rumors for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are taking over X (formerly Twitter), but they may all stem from deep fake AI-generated videos.

Rumors that Rihanna is pregnant again are heating up online following some unsubstantiated posts on X (formerly Twitter). The fact check website Snopes investigated the claim on Monday that Rihanna is pregnant with her third baby with rapper A$AP Rocky and gave the claim a “false” rating.

The tweet that started the rumors was posted on Sunday night and as of Monday afternoon, had 28.8 million views and counting. It's from an account @TweetByThapz (not an official account for either Rihanna or A$AP Rocky), and the post read “Rihanna confirmed that she & Asap Rocky are expecting their 3rd Baby.” The post also included a picture of Rihanna sporting a baby bump.

However, the post now carries a disclaimer: “This picture is from May 2023. There is no official confirmation that Rihanna is expecting a 3rd child.” In May 2023, Rihanna was still pregnant with the couple's second child, so the photo appears to have just been repurposed.

The Snopes article explains that the rumors then leapfrogged from X/Twitter to YouTube, where videos purported to have visual proof of the pregnancy. However, these videos are suspected of being AI-generated deep fakes, meaning it's not actually Rihanna's voice in the footage.

Deep fakes have become an increasing problem in the music industry, with sound-alike computer-generated voices being used in songs to fake that of the actual singers they emulate. But using a deep fake voice to falsely spread a rumor that a recording star is pregnant seems like a new low, even for AI.

AI is of course becoming problematic in many facets of society, and the wide ranging implications of creating audio and video footage that can deliver completely fabricated information is beyond scary, to say the least (especially with an upcoming national election).

For now, it seems Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying life as a family of four, and any pregnancy rumors shouldn't be trusted. Unless they — or any artists for that matter — are making verified statements through their own official channels, proceed with caution when “news” pops up online.