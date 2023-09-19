If your social media feed is already littered with friends' new baby pics and you swore you wouldn't look at any more — you might want to make an exception for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's first family photos they're sharing as a proud brood of four with new addition Riot Rose.

The cute photos were captured at home and include the music power couple posing with their newborn son, Riot Rose, as well as their older son, RZA, 16 months. In one picture, Rihanna holds the baby while RZA is perched on dad A$AP Rocky‘s shoulder, rocking a cute little leather jacket and some stylish kicks — the newly released FENTY x Puma Avanti in aged silver (he might want to change out of those before hitting the sandbox though).

Others show the parents playing with Riot Rose on a blanket while the baby looks up at them glowingly. In another shot, the We Found Love singer and Canal St. rapper are leaning up against their car with the kids. It's another winner one but judging by the sleek front bumper, it does not appear to be a minivan — guys, take it from a voice of experience here, once you go minivan you never go back. Sure you sacrifice looks and style a bit, but do you really want to find smooshed cheerios crumbled up under the carseat on the Italian leather upholstery of your Ferrari? Something tells me they can splurge for one more car.

But I digress. Just enjoy the cuteness of your first photos as a family of four for now. But Rihanna, tell Rocky to get the minivan ASAP!