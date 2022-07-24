Mercedes Martinez finally defends her Championship in Ring of Honor

When Mercedes Martinez won her match at Ring of Honor‘s Supercard of Honor, she held up a championship once the bell was rung.

That belt, however, was not for the Ring of Honor Woman’s Championship previously held by Rok-C; no, it was the Interim Championship, as the rightful champion, Deonna Purrazzo, was unable to wrestle at the event due to a previous Impact Wrestling commitment and she was instead replaced by Willow Nightingale. No, Martinez’s belt didn’t become officially official until a month later, when she wrestled the “Virtuosa” in Maryland on May fourth to properly secure the strap once and for all (read more about that here).

Since then, Martinez has defended her title on four occasions, beating Trish Adora, Hyan, Mazzerati, and Viva Van on AEW Dark before forming a make-shift tag team with eventual foe Serena Deeb, who she went on a six-match win-streak with before they disolved in the leadup to Death Before Dishonor.

And yet, did Martinez look scared in her return to Ring of Honor, sporting the championship for the first time in the promotion’s ring?

Hardly.

Wrestling one of the better technical matches you will ever see regardless of gender, the two performers clearly watched the Claudio Castagnoli-Jonathan Gresham match from earlier in the card and attempted to following it up with a dazzling display of their own, with holds morphing into other holds and would-be finishers like the Serenity Lock and the OG Drop. Still, in the end, Martinez outmuscled her smaller foe and Brass City Sleeper-ed her in the middle of the ring until Deeb lost consciousness.

In the end, the Champion retains.