Wheeler Yuta wins his Ring of Honor war with Daniel Garcia

In case you haven’t heard, Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia entered Ring of Honor‘s Death Before Dishonor with something to prove (more on that here). The duo duked it out at IWTV 100 for the IWTV Championship in a match that went to a 60-minute draw despite Garcia having his Red Death submission locked in, and though the duo hadn’t met in the ring for a singles, tag, or even trios match since, with their lone two interactions coming in the post-Punk Casino Battle Royal and at Blood and Guts.

And yet, you’d think the duo had wrestled a hundred times with how contentious the build-up to their match at Death Before Dishonor was, with Wheeler going low bringing up DG’s shoot car accident that nearly killed him and Garcia flipping off the prospects of “sports entertaining” in a company like Ring of Honor that puts unnecessary rules on their Pure Championship match.

And yet, you’d think Garcia was one of the brightest young stars in the wrestling world by the way he handled Yuta in their match, stealing moves from the leader of the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, in order to psych his foe out.

Had the match gone a little longer, maybe Garcia would have left with his Kanga hat on his head and a new belt around his waist, but alas, it just wasn’t meant to be – Yuta pulled it out and finished off the match with a crafty pin for the win. Though Garcia left the ring with birds flipped at his foe, it’s clear this rivalry may continue on in AEW in the not-too-distant future.