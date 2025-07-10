Amy Luciani is clearing up allegations about her divorce from Dwight Howard.

After six months of marriage, Luciani and Howard have decided to call it quits, claiming that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” The Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star addressed rumors that she wanted the former NBA player's money in the divorce settlement.

“With such a private moment like a marriage ending. I really do want to keep a lot private but it's hard to watch this narrative spreading quickly about me,” the reality television star began on her Instagram Story Wednesday (July 9) via a screenshot per Complex. “I plan on speaking on this one time only.”

She explained that she was the one who asked Howard to sign a prenuptial agreement and that she's never asked him for money.

“I till this day have never asked him for a single dollar. Not 30 cents. Before we were married I asked him to

sign a prenupt because I believe what you worked for is yours and I'm not the type of woman to take what's not mine,” she wrote. “I mentioned a prenupt first!! He declined.”

“I do not want any of his assets! I do not want half of anything that he earned or obtained before me,” she continued. Not his car, not his properties, not a business.”

Luciani added that her intentions were pure with Howard even though their relationship didn't work out.

“These rumors do not align with my character. Believe it or not, some of us women really date/marry for love,” she concluded.

Her statement on Instagram follows her initial reaction to the public finding out about her divorce before her announcing it herself.

“Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public,” Luciani told The Shade Room on July 8. “Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won’t happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now.”

In the divorce documents obtained by TMZ, Luciani filed for divorce on July 1 and shared that “there are no prospects for reconciliation.” She is reportedly requesting alimony and that the assets between the two are equally divided.

Howard has not made a statement regarding the divorce and is currently playing his first season in Ice Cube's BIG3 League after playing for the NBA for 18 seasons.