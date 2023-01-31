RIP Tess: The Last of Us actress Annie Wersching, who played Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos from the original game, has tragically died on January 29, 2023, at the age of 45. Wersching was diagnosed with an unspecified cancer in 2020 and has perished due to complications of her condition. Wersching and her family would keep her sickness private and would continue acting, with fans of the actress only finding out recently about her condition.

Gamers who have played The Last of Us or The Last of Us Part I Remake would remember Tess, Joel’s scavenging partner who would later be bitten by the runners and get infected halfway through the game, dying in the process after soldiers found and executed her before she mutates. Tess was an important character in the game and was the driving force for the first half of the game. She and Joel smuggle goods they scavenge from the outside world into the quarantine zones set up by the militarized government, getting ration cards and weapons in return to help them survive in the more dangerous, more infested world. Her death would also mark a shift in Joel’s emotions, making him even more stoic and decide in a more protective manner.

Annie Wersching voiced and provided the motion-capture acting for Tess Servopoulos. On top of her The Last of Us performance, she would also provide the voice and motion-capture acting for the supporting character Tassyn in the game Anthem.

Outside of video games, Annie Wersching is known for playing Renee Walker in 24, Julia Brascher in Bosch, Emma Whitmore in Timeless, and most recently, the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard. Her last role takes her career full circle, as her first credited role in television was in the 2002 series Star Trek: Enterprise, where she played the minor character Liana in one episode of the show. Outside of television series, she also appeared in Bruce Almighty and Below the Beltway.

Annie Wersching is survived by her husband of 14 years, actor and comedian Stephen Full, and their three sons.