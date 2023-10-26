A remake of one of the most famous roguelike games, Risk Of Rain, is coming back soon. Here are the details for Risk Of Rain Returns, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Risk Of Rain Returns: November 8, 2023

Risk Of Rain Returns comes out on November 8, 2023. It comes out on Nintendo Switch and PC. According to the Risk Of Rain Returns Dev Thoughts, the game will be priced at $14.99, with a 15% discount ($12.75) at launch.

Risk Of Rain Returns Gameplay

Risk Of Rain Returns is a remake of the original Risk of Rain, and as such retains most, if not all, of its gameplay features. That means that, unlike the sequel, this game will be a side-scrolling platformer with roguelike elements. Players must explore the level and look for a teleporter, which they can use to move to the next level. While looking for the teleporter, and while waiting for the teleporter to power up, players will have to fight against various enemies. These enemies will drop money and experience upon death. The experience will help players level up, which increases their HP and damage. The money, on the other hand, is for opening chests, which contain various items, or for activating drones which help the player.

The game gets more difficult the further the player gets. This means there will be more enemies, and they will also be more powerful. Thanks to this, if the player is unprepared, they can end up dying. This game has permadeath, meaning that dying marks the end of the run. Players will have to start from the beginning again. However, each death does make the game easier, as players unlock new characters and items with each run.

Originally, Risk of Rain had 12 characters to choose from, as well as over 110 items to mix and match. The remake, on the other hand, has 15 characters at launch, two of which are new to the series. At the start of the game, players only have access to the Commando. The more they play, the more characters they'll unlock, and the more possibilities they unlock with each run.

Risk Of Rain Returns Story

The game takes place on Petrichor V, a planet not found on any map. The planet, filled with strange relics and ruins, became the center of human attention. The cargo ship U.E.S. Contact Light was tasked with retrieving an odd structure and taking it back for research. As it turns out, the structure was a teleporter, which brought creatures from the planet onto the ship. This led to the ship crash-landing on the planet. The survivors of the crash must now explore the planet, and find a way to return home.

