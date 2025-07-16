If you were wondering where rapper Travis Scott has been after reports he would be wrestling in WWE, we finally have a clearer idea of why he hasn't returned to the squared circle yet.

TC WrestleVotes responded to a post by Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, which questioned where Scott is. The post came after Scott was dropped from the WWE 2K25 video game.

According to TC WrestleVotes, Scott was “not a quick learner for the business.” So, it appears his training is not going as planned, and it could be a while before he makes his in-ring debut.

Will Travis Scott ever wrestle in WWE?

In a follow-up post, TC WrestleVotes responded to a fan who was frustrated that WWE “silently dropped” him from plans after Scott was involved in John Cena's heel turn on Cody Rhodes. TC WrestleVotes then clarified, refuting that WWE “dropped” Scott fromorm their plans.

“I wouldn't say he's ‘dropped,'” they explained. “I think WWE will give him more time to get a better grasp [of] the business and then evaluate where he's at, at a later time.”

TC WrestleVotes clarified that they “have no idea what the timeline looks like,” saying it “could be soon or it could be never,” which makes Scott's future uncertain.

Scott's WWE debut came during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. He accompanied Jey Uso to the ring before his match.

The following month, Scott reemerged at Elimination Chamber. He would play a pivotal role in Cena's heel turn. He came out with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was confronting Rhodes about his proposition involving his soul.

When Rhodes declined The Rock's offer, Cena turned heel, attacking Rhodes. Scott got involved, delivering a devastating slap to Rhodes that injured the “American Nightmare.”

He would once again return at WrestleMania 41. Scott helped Cena win his record-setting 17th world championship against Rhodes. While Cena came out on top, Rhodes got his revenge. He delivered a Cross Rhodes to Scott before losing to Cena.

Sooner or later, Scott will likely return. He still has unfinished business with Cena and Rhodes, so hopefully, his training goes better in the future.