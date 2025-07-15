Klay Thompson has made a name for himself with a textbook jumper, quiet confidence, and one of the smoothest games in NBA history. But lately, the Dallas Mavericks guard isn’t just trending for what he does on the hardwood. His latest relationship with Megan Thee Stallion has taken over the internet, placing Klay right in the middle of pop culture’s spotlight, per Heavy.

Klay Thompson is one of them ones pic.twitter.com/2ehmzqcdwE — Game (@LakersNfo) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

It’s a power pairing nobody saw coming, but somehow, it makes perfect sense. He’s a four-time champion with a legendary shooting stroke. She’s a Grammy-winning artist and cultural icon. Together, they’ve become one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of 2025. But before this new romance, Klay had already built a reputation for attracting star power off the court. His dating history reads like a highlight reel.

Let’s rewind the tape.

Early fame, early flames: From Vine stars to rising athletes

Back in 2014, Klay’s first major public relationship came with social media comedian Hannah Stocking. At the time, she was becoming a big name online, while Klay was fresh off his first All-Star selection. They dated for about a year, but the breakup wasn’t exactly peaceful. Stocking made public comments that implied Thompson had cheated, which sparked waves of online speculation. It was the first time fans saw just how intense the spotlight could be when it came to Klay’s private life.

I did my own makeup… wow who do I think I am? I didn’t mean to snap like that 🥵 pic.twitter.com/L9U9U2aIMd — Hannah Stocking (@HannahStocking) April 21, 2020 Expand Tweet

Soon after, in 2015, Thompson briefly dated Tiffany Suarez, a college basketball player known more in hoops circles than celebrity ones. That didn’t last long, and within the same year, his name came up alongside Carleen Henry, a stylist whose leaked messages hinted at a short-lived fling. Neither relationship made major headlines, but they kept his name circulating in the rumor mill.

Then came Abigail Ratchford in 2017. The glamour model never outright confirmed anything, but her Instagram posts—featuring Klay’s dog and subtle clues—sparked plenty of whispers. It was one of those situations where the public did the math even when the celebrities stayed quiet.

A-list love: Laura Harrier and the rise of a fan-favorite duo

By late 2018, Thompson’s dating life reached its most serious chapter yet. He and actress Laura Harrier made things Instagram official, and fans quickly fell in love with the couple. Harrier, who starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, was frequently seen courtside at Warriors games and even traveled with Klay during his recovery from injury. Their relationship had the energy of something long-term.

But by mid-2020, things fizzled out. The reasons weren’t made public, but the split marked the end of Klay’s most stable relationship to date. For fans, it was the breakup that hurt the most.

Later that year, rumors of a rebound surfaced when Klay was spotted with Eiza González, a Mexican actress known for her roles in Baby Driver and Godzilla vs. Kong. The two were seen together around Los Angeles, but nothing official came from it. It seemed to be a short moment during a year full of change.

Low profile with Coco, then back in the spotlight with Megan

From 2021 to 2023, Thompson kept things relatively quiet. That’s when he began dating Coco Jones, an actress and R&B singer who stars in Bel-Air. Insiders close to the couple said their relationship started in late 2021 and carried into the summer of 2023. Though they didn’t post much together publicly, the bond was real. They appeared at a few private events and were spotted together on the low, but it was clear they preferred a more intimate connection over the paparazzi lifestyle.

Now, everything has changed.

In mid-2025, Megan Thee Stallion posted photos from a tropical vacation, and fans noticed something curious in the background—a blurry, bearded man with a signature Klay Thompson haircut. Though the image was vague, NBA Twitter quickly ran with it. Soon after, Klay made it official himself, posting two photos on Instagram: one holding Megan’s hand, and another kissing her. While her face wasn’t visible, her hair, nails, and outfit all matched her previous posts.

To top it off, Megan later posted a now-deleted TikTok showing her on Klay’s lap, laughing and holding what appeared to be expensive gifts. It wasn’t just a fling. This was real.

Their destination? The Bahamas, where Klay’s father, Mychal Thompson, was born. A quiet beach, clear skies, and two people from very different worlds finding joy in each other’s company.

Reactions have been mixed. Some fans are calling Klay the MVP of dating, praising the upgrade. Others are cautioning Megan, urging her to keep her love life private. But neither seems concerned with outside noise. Instead, they’re posting, laughing, and living.

The final buzzer

Klay Thompson’s game has always been about rhythm. On the court, it’s the smooth pull-up from deep. Off the court, it’s the steady parade of high-profile romances. From influencers to actresses, athletes to chart-topping musicians, he’s built a dating résumé as deep as his shooting range.

And now, with Megan Thee Stallion by his side, it looks like Klay isn’t just heating up in the summer—he might be locked in for something special.