When Mark Cuban puts his money into something, Shaquille O’Neal pays attention. That pattern held strong with BeatBox, a ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage company that Cuban backed with a $1 million deal on Shark Tank, one of the largest investments in the show’s history, per AfroTech. Once Shaq saw Cuban’s move and tried the product himself, he wanted in.

O’Neal first encountered BeatBox while DJing. At first glance, he thought it looked like a kids’ drink. “I thought it was Capri Sun,” he said. “Then I tried it. I was like, ‘This is pretty good.’” But flavor alone didn’t drive his investment. Before jumping in, Shaq got on a call with Cuban to talk business. That conversation helped lock in his decision.

“I’ve always learned that in order to be great, you have to have conversations with other great people,” O’Neal explained. “Whatever Mark is investing in, I’m investing in. Mark could say, ‘Hey, I got a toilet tissue brand coming out.’ I’m doing it.”

Teammate mentality fuels Shaq’s approach

For Shaq, investing isn’t just about returns. It’s about adding value, showing up, and helping brands reach their next level. “My spiel to everyone is being a teammate,” he said. “I'm going to be the one to help take it to the next level.”

In March 2025, BeatBox and O’Neal launched a blueberry lemonade flavor with 11.1% ABV. The product rolled out in stores across the country, including Spec’s, Total Wine & More, and major grocery chains.

Zech Francis, SVP of global brand marketing at BeatBox, praised the partnership. “Shaquille O’Neal’s energy is unmatched and perfectly aligns with BeatBox’s vibrant spirit,” he said. “He’s not just an icon. He’s a powerhouse entrepreneur and entertainer with incredible influence and a deep connection to fans.”

Shaq continues to use his platform to elevate brands. This latest move proves that when he trusts the team, he’s all in.