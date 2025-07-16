Taylor Swift was not spotted alongside Travis Kelce over the weekend as he attended the American Century Championship golf tournament.

Kelce was not alone, though as his brother, Jason Kelce, also participated in the event. Several other A-list athletes participated in the annual golf event, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, and more.

Swift didn't attend the event last year either because she was on her record-breaking Eras Tour. This year, it appears Swift didn’t want to take the spotlight off Travis and the other contestants, so she skipped the event. However, this year, her intentions were different, according to a source, per Elle, which claims Swift decided not to attend to keep the spotlight on Kelce and the other athletes at the tournament.

The reason behind the singer's choice not to attend the event lines up with what a previous source shared told People about the couple wanting to stay low-key.

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together. They’ve been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

The source shared that the couple who began dating in 2023 are on the same page when it comes to furthering their relationship.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” the source explained. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

Instead of her highly-anticipated Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island mansion, Swift and Kelce opted to celebrate the holiday in Montana. They decided to watch the fireworks at Yellowstone Club, according to DeuxMoi's latest newsletter. The last time that the 14-time Grammy winner through the event was in 2023.

Even though they have been mainly keeping a low profile, Kelce previously addressed how some backlash from fans online that said the couple was “seeking attention” from their date nights. They recently were spotted watching the Stanley Finals Game 4.

“It gets thrown out there, like we’re trying to seek attention every now and then,” Kelce told the Bussin With The Boys podcast. “We’re just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kinda introducing her to some more of the sports world.”

While the singer was not at the event, fans still thought of her as one called out to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end: “You have the best girlfriend in the world,” the fan yelled in the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's direction.

“You have the best girlfriend in the world”

“Good point” pic.twitter.com/eC8XiNU7YL — Júlia 🏹🤍 (@venusttpd) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kelce turned around and responded, “Good point.”

While Swift didn't attend the tournament she is excited about cheering Kelce on as he enters his 13th year in the NFL.

“Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule,” the source told PEOPLE last month.

“This fall will be completely different,” the insider said. “It’s the first season where she’s not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar.”

The Chiefs first game of the 2025-26 season is against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, September 5, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.