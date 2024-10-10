Ryan Murphy's American Sports Story premiered its first season, focusing on the tumultuous life of Aaron Hernandez. While the reception has not been overwhelmingly positive—viewers have criticized the cringe-worthy acting and inaccuracies in the portrayal of football—the spotlight has shifted to Laith Wallschleger, who plays Rob Gronkowski, Thespun reports. His performance stands out amidst the mixed reviews, garnering praise and creating a buzz on social media.

In this week’s episode, a memorable scene captures the interaction between Gronkowski and Hernandez in the locker room, prompting fans to take to platforms like X to express their admiration for Wallschleger’s portrayal. “Hey, you meet Coach yet? That dude is [expletive] scary bro,” Wallschleger’s Gronkowski laughs, and that authentic laugh resonates with viewers. The chemistry between Hernandez and Gronkowski, who formed one of the most dominant tight-end duos while playing for the New England Patriots, adds to the show's emotional depth.

Despite the series tackling serious subject matter—including Hernandez's arrest for the murder of Odin Lloyd and the subsequent tragedy of his suicide in prison—Wallschleger's portrayal injects a bit of levity into an otherwise heavy narrative. Fans can't help but appreciate his commitment to embodying the real-life Gronkowski, especially his mannerisms and signature laugh. Barstool Sports even tweeted that Wallschleger deserves an Emmy for his captivating performance, a sentiment echoed by numerous viewers who took to social media to express their approval.

A Mixed Reception

While Wallschleger shines, the show itself has faced backlash. Critics have voiced concerns over its portrayal of the NFL and the events surrounding Hernandez's life, citing inaccuracies that detract from the story's impact. Some fans lament that the series does not do justice to the complexities of Hernandez's character and the gravity of the issues at hand. One viewer remarked, “The real crime here is they got Tom Brady and Danny Woodhead the same height,” highlighting how some fans feel the show misses the mark on fundamental details.

As the series continues, Wallschleger’s Gronkowski has quickly emerged as a fan favorite. His ability to capture Gronk's personality—complete with infectious laughter and laid-back demeanor—delivers a refreshing contrast to the darker themes explored in Hernandez's story. As more episodes air, anticipation builds around how Wallschleger will develop his character further, potentially softening some of the criticisms directed at the show.

The next episode of American Sports Story airs on October 15, and fans eagerly await more interactions between Hernandez and Gronkowski. While the show may struggle with its narrative, Wallschleger’s performance offers a glimmer of hope for viewers looking for relatable characters in an otherwise intense storyline.