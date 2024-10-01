Cam Newton had quite the college career and he ended up winning the Heisman trophy once he played for the Auburn football team. However, a lot of people forget about Newton's time with the Florida football team before that. Newton was behind Tim Tebow on the depth chart, so he didn't play often, and he was eventually kicked off the Florida team because of a stolen laptop.

One of Cam Newton's teammates while playing with the Florida football team was Aaron Hernandez. There is obviously a lot of controversy around Hernandez at Florida, and there is a new show about it: ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ on FX.

The TV Show shows a scene involving Newton and Aaron Hernandez stealing the laptop, and Newton recently revealed during an appearance on 4th and 1 that he actually wasn't kicked off the team because of the laptop incident.

Cam Newton: “I did not get kicked out of Florida. They had a scene where it was like we’re kicking you off the team. Never got kicked off and that’s right hand to God.”

Peggy: “Did you and Urban ever have a sit down after the situation?”

Cam Newton: “You know what’s crazy I never saw Urban, or never had a sit down with him after the incident happen. It just was whatever. They were like Cam Newton is out indefinitely Then I got put back on the team and it was during the off-season. I’m saying to myself how crazy enough it is that the most sensitive time in my life ended up being the best decision I ever made in my life. Think about that laptop. People may think that’s why you got kicked out. I look at that laptop as my damn life raft.”

Newton ended up having a ton of success at Auburn, as we all know. He won a national championship with the Tigers, and he also won the Heisman trophy in that same season.

Cam Newton went onto the NFL after his Auburn career. He played for the Carolina Panthers from 2011-2019, and then he played for the New England Patriots in 2020. Newton spent one more season with the Panthers in 2021.