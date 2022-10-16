Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady.

Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov reported the five-time Super Bowl champion will appear on Fox Sports’ pregame shows moving forward. Gronkowski will start today ahead of the NFL’s Week 6 slate of games.

Rob Gronkowski is returning to FOX as a studio analyst on their pregame shows. He'll be in studio starting tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/8cnEYLomF5 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 16, 2022

After winning four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Gronkowski worked with Fox Sports after he retired from the league in 2019. However, he decided to return to the NFL the following season and leveraged his contract situation with the Patriots to force a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He rejoined forces with Brady and the two went on another Super Bowl run together later that season.

Gronkowski announced his retirement after a success 2021 campaign. Bucs fans have clamored over the idea of the four-time All-Pro returning to reignite a Tampa Bay offense that hasn’t looked as explosive as it did with him (and others) lined up with Brady. Adam Schefter reported before the season Tampa Bay doesn’t expect Gronkowski to come back, ending the hopes of getting the band back together for one more playoff run.

Rob Gronkowski posted on Twitter last night a GIF of him juggling with the caption, “I’m back!!! See you Sunday!” He appears ready to return to the game he dominated for 11 seasons–even if it is on the sideline.