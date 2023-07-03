Robert De Niro is suffering from the loss of his teenaged grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who lost his life at 19 years old. Rodriguez, like his grandfather, was also an actor. The Oscar winner shared in a statement that he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson.”

“We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo,” Robert De Niro told NBC News.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was found unconscious July 2 in a New York City residence, and emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to a New York City Police Department statement. The cause of his death hasn't been released.

Leandro's mother Drena De Niro, Robert's daughter with ex Diahnne Abbott, confirmed her son's death on Instagram on July 2.

“My beautiful sweet angel,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of Rodriguez. “I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life.”

“I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you,” she continued. “I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I'm so sorry my baby, I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

While Carlos Mare, father of Rodriguez, has not commented on Leandro's death but did share a blacked out image on his Instagram as a memoriam.