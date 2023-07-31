Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth in 2023 is $300 million. Downey Jr. is a popular actor who has starred in several films such as the MCU'S Iron Man trilogy and the Avengers movies. He has also starred in other films including Oppenheimer, Sherlock Holmes, Charlie Chaplin, and many more. Downey Jr. is also a two-time Oscar Award nominee. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth in 2023.

Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $300 million

Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth in 2023 is $300 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. No wonder he can afford a $13.4 million mansion in Malibu, Calif.

Robert Downey Jr. was born on April 4, 1965, in Manhattan, New York. He studied at Santa Monica High School but eventually dropped out to pursue a career in acting. Furthermore, Downey Jr. also attended the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Training Center to hone his promising acting skills.

Robert Downey Jr.'s early acting career

As early as his childhood, Downey Jr. already took part in acting, given that his father Robert Downey Sr. was also an actor and a filmmaker. In fact, as early as 5 years old, Downey Jr. already made his big-screen debut in the film called Pound. Furthermore, he also appeared in other movies such as Greaser's Palace and Up the Academy as a child in uncredited roles.

However, Downey Jr. eventually increased his exposure by landing roles on movies such as Baby It's You, Firstborn, Tuff Turf, Back to School, America, 1969, Johnny Be Good, Richard III, Danger Zone, and many more. For appearing in Richard III, Downey Jr. was paid $50,000. On the other hand, Downey Jr. also received $500,000 for Danger Zone.

Robert Downey Jr. notable acting roles before Iron Man

In 1992, Downey Jr. starred in the movie Chaplin. For bringing Charles Spencer Chaplin to life in the film, Downey Jr. earned his first Oscar Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role. On top of this, Downey Jr.'s performance here also earned him a Golden Globes nomination and a BAFTA Film Award for Best Actor.

Eight years later, Downey Jr. starred in 2000's Wonder Boys while appearing in the television series Ally McBeal. For making Larry Paul come to life in the latter, Downey Jr. received his first and only Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Some of Downey Jr.'s notable roles during this time were in movies such as One Night Stand, Restoration, and Short Cuts, which earned Downey a Golden Globes award.

Robert Downey Jr. recovering from drug addiction

In 1999, Downey Jr. was imprisoned for a year for missing drug tests required after being convicted of cocaine possession. His drug addiction stemmed from his early exposure by his father. In fact, his involvement with substance abuse led to his firing from one of his successful appearances in television series Ally McBeal. As a result, it wasn't surprising that Downey Jr. found himself in a financial crisis.

In an attempt to resuscitate his acting career, Downey Jr. landed roles in films including The Singing Detective, Gothika, Eros, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Shaggy Dog, Lucky You, Charlie Bartlett, Game 6, and many more. For Game 6, Downey Jr. was paid a measly salary of $100 per day.

Robert Downey Jr.'s success as Iron Man

In 2008, Robert Downey Jr's path to a comeback finally looked clear after the MCU tapped him to star in the franchise movie opener Iron Man, which Christopher Nolan recently called “one of the greatest acting decisions in the history of movies.” Iron Man would become a huge success after it grossed over $585 million worldwide. For making Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man come to life, Downey Jr. was paid $5 million.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Downey Jr. would reprise the role of Iron Man in the second and third installments, which saw him rake in $10 million and $50 million, respectively.

He also took up the role in other MCU films such as The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Spiderman: Homecoming, and all four of the Avengers movies. For the first Avengers film, Downey Jr. pocketed $50 million. He received the same amount of money for Captain America: Civil War. He reportedly made at least a cool $15 million for a minor role in Spiderman: Homecoming.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were two of Downey Jr.'s most successful films, both of which would go on to make history as two of the highest grossing films of all time. For the pair of movies, Downey Jr. earned $75 million apiece in his final acts as Iron Man.

Robert Downey Jr. stars as Sherlock Holmes

Apart from starring as Iron Man, Downey Jr. also made waves when he took up the role of Sherlock Holmes. For the first film, Downey Jr. made $9 million.

The Iron Man star would enjoy a salary raise for Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows by receiving a paycheck worth $15 million. The first and second films would go on to gross a combined $1 billion worldwide.

Robert Downey Jr. suffers minor flop in Dolittle

Although Downey Jr. has been successful since coming out as Iron Man, he did suffer a minor speed bump when he starred in the disappointing Dolittle movie. Starring as Dr. John Dolittle, the film would only gross $251 million around the world against a $175 million budget. Fortunately, Downey Jr. still came away with a $20 million payday.

Robert Downey Jr.'s other famous roles

Robert Downey Jr. Declares 'Oppenheimer' the 'Best Film I've Ever Been In' https://t.co/afCVkB2dye — People (@people) July 15, 2023

After starring as Iron Man, Downey Jr. quickly rose to fame. The A-Lister earned a role in the comedy hit Tropic Thunder. For his performance, Downey Jr. earned his second Oscar nomination, this time for Best Supporting Actor in a Supporting Role.

In 2010, Downey Jr. portrayed Peter Highman in Due Date. The role earned Downey Jr. a $12 million payday. Furthermore, in 2014, Downey Jr. also starred in drama film The Judge. For starring as Hank Palmer, he received a solid pay of $10 million.

In a star-studded cast, Downey Jr. was once again part of another blockbuster in the movie Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer would gross at least $400 million around the world. The two-time Oscar Award nominee also pocketed $4 million.

Robert Downey Jr.'s career as a musician

While Downey Jr. is known to be a big-time actor, he did have a brief stint as a singer. At a time when Downey Jr. was resuscitating his career, the Iron Man star did release an album called The Futurist in 2004. It debuted at 121st at the Billboard 200 chart and sold 16,000 album units during the first week.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Robert Downey Jr.'s net worth in 2023?