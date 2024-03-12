After his first win at the 2024 Oscars, Robert Downey Jr. has big plans for his future.
Speaking to People for their latest cover story, Downey revealed he's got big plans.
“I got a couple other tricks up my sleeve,” he told the outlet.
Coming up, Downey will star in The Sympathizer, Park Chan-wook's adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's novel of the same name. In the series, which will air on HBO, he plays four different characters.
“It wasn't particularly subtle, it wasn't meant to be, but I'm already proud of what I've said,” Downey said of the upcoming series.
Prior to the 2024 Oscars, Downey was a two-time nominee at the ceremony. His first nomination came in 1993 when he was nominated for his performance in Chaplin. He ultimately lost to Al Pacino (Scent of a Woman). 15 years later, Downey was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Tropic Thunder, losing to Heath Ledger (The Dark Knight).
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. is now an Oscar-winning actor. However, he is most associated with his role in the MCU as Tony Stark/Iron Man. He kicked off the entire franchise in 2008 with Iron Man and subsequently led two more solo films, four Avengers films, and appeared in other films like Spider-Man: Homecoming.
His earlier pre-MCU credits include Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Stinging Detective, and Zodiac. Downey is also known for his roles in The Judge, Chef, and Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes series.
After his MCU stint ended, Downey starred in Dolittle. He then produced and appeared in Sr., a Netflix documentary about his father.