Those afraid that Cody Rhodes will retire soon should be thrilled to know that the Undisputed WWE Champion still has a lot of time left in the ring.

Despite Rhodes being 40 years old and expanding his portfolio with roles in movies like the upcoming Street Fighter adaptation, the “American Nightmare” seemingly has a lot left to give in the squared circle.

Rhodes responded to WrestlePurists' post on X, formerly Twitter, that transcribed recent comments made by the Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer. Meltzer praised Rhodes while inducting him into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame.

♥️ We are just getting started

His worth as a box office attraction was not understated by Meltzer. And while Rhodes is likely closer to the end of his career than the beginning, he responded with a red heart emoji and by saying, “We are just getting started.”

Rhodes' response was paired with a GIF of a field goal going through the uprights. He is often referred to as WWE's “quarterback,” and he will likely continue to be for a while.

When will Cody Rhodes retire from WWE?

It's unknown when Rhodes plans on retiring. He claimed to be “just getting started,” but injuries and other things happen. Hopefully, he continues until he wants to call it quits.

Some WWE Superstars have shown an ability to wrestle into their 40s and 50s. Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, is still wrestling in AEW at 52. John Cena is wrapping up his farewell tour at 48 years old. Randy Orton, one of Rhodes' oldest mentors, is 45 years old and still performing at a high level.

During a recent interview with the All the Smoke podcast, Rhodes revealed that his “next contract” with WWE will likely be his “last.” So, a timeline hasn't been provided, but his career could be winding down.

Rhodes is currently in his second reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He first beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to win the title for the first time. After losing it to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, Rhodes regained it from Cena at SummerSlam a few months later.