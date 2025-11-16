Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have shared plenty of adorable moments over the years, but their latest clip might be the funniest one yet. Anyone who has tried to paint a portrait knows how tough it is, and the Mahomes duo just reminded the internet why art teachers deserve raises.

A new video from CommunityAmerica Credit Union shows the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife swapping footballs for paintbrushes while attempting to draw each other, per TotalSportsPro. Patrick goes first. He studies Brittany’s portrait of him, pauses, then nods with a grin.

“That looks pretty good. I’ll give the hair the best part… I got a little bit of goatee now. Other than that, I think you did a pretty good job. It looks like me,” he says.

But the real entertainment arrives when it’s Brittany’s turn to react.

Before she even sees his canvas, Patrick confesses he isn’t exactly Picasso and begs her to take it easy on him. Brittany spins the painting around, takes one look, and her reaction becomes the moment the internet needed.

“OH MY GOD! You made my teeth black!” she shouts.

Their daughter Sterling strolls into the frame seconds later, checks out the drawing, and breaks into a laugh that feels straight out of a sitcom. It’s the kind of wholesome chaos only the Mahomes family can deliver.

Patrick’s art career might need some time on the bench. Thankfully, he’s still one of the best quarterbacks on the planet, so Chiefs Kingdom can relax. He won’t be leaving his day job for the paint studio.

Why the moment resonated online

Fans love when athletes step out of their larger-than-life roles and show a slice of normal family life. The Mahomes video captures that charm perfectly. It’s light, goofy, and real. Even the best players in the world freeze up when they try to draw a loved one.

Most of us took an art class that proved painting might not be in our future. Patrick Mahomes felt that lesson in public, and he handled it like a champ.