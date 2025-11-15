Stephen Curry’s split with Under Armour shook up the sneaker world, but his pregame outfit in San Antonio took it even further. Before the Golden State Warriors faced the Spurs in NBA Cup group play, Curry stepped onto the floor in Kobe Bryant’s Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16.”

He later switched into the Curry 12, then the Curry Series 7 for game action, yet that first look grabbed everyone’s attention. Steph almost never touches another brand on an NBA court, so the Kobe 6s instantly raised questions. After the win, he explained exactly why he did it.

Curry admitted it felt strange to see himself in something other than his own line, per Basketball Network. He said the choice came down to what Kobe meant to him and what that specific pair represents. He called it a moment he wanted to seize to honor Bryant and Gianna, and he added that the shoes gave him “good energy” for the night.

Stephen Curry on wearing the Kobe Nikes Mamacita and being a sneaker free agent after ending his deal with Under Armour. Drops 49pts in Warriors win over the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/vfLusCSgmw — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) November 15, 2025

Tribute to Kobe, Gigi and a new sneaker chapter

Article Continues Below

Nike first dropped the “Mambacita Sweet 16” colorway on May 1, 2022, to celebrate Gianna “Gigi” Bryant on what would have been her 16th birthday, with all profits going to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. Curry has long praised Kobe’s push for women’s basketball through Gigi, and as a girl dad to Riley and Ryan, he connects with that mission on a personal level.

Riley even helped nudge him toward Under Armour when he last explored sneaker free agency, choosing that path over Nike and Adidas. That 12 year run led to the Curry Brand, which now plans to operate independently, with Under Armour reportedly handing Steph full control of the “Splash” logo.

Curry’s Kobe 6 moment arrived while he torched the Spurs. Two nights earlier, he dropped 46 in a 125 to 120 win over Victor Wembanyama’s squad. He followed with 49 in the same building, becoming the oldest point guard to record consecutive 45 point games. That 49 also marked his 44th 40 plus outing after turning 30, tying Michael Jordan.

For Steph, the shoes offered a tribute and a spark. For everyone watching, they signaled that his next sneaker era might feel just as bold.