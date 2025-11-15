It appears that after five long years, Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder is back in WWE in a full capacity, as Chelsea Green's husband returned during Friday Night SmackDown to face LA Knight in the tournament to determine John Cena's last opponent.

Following SmackDown, Cardona, who re-debuted with his Zack Ryder WWE gimmick, and he talked about the return on WWE's social media. He seemed excited to finally be back in WWE five years after his release. Over the last five years, Ryder has worked the independent scene as Matt Cardona, all to eventually make his WWE return.

“Five years, it's been five years since I put on Zack Ryder boot. Every single morning, the first thing I do, before I even open my damn eyes, is say, How can I get back here? What do I have to do to get back here?” Ryder reflected. “I've busted my ass for the past five years, Deathmatch King, Indy God, The Complete, all for this moment.”

However, he conceded that he wasn't sure if this was a “one-time shot” or if he's back for the long haul. Either way, he's “always ready,” and WWE has been put on notice.

“This might be a one-time shot, I might get the call tomorrow, it doesn't matter because I'm Zack Ryder, I'm always ready, and I guess I can say this, woo, woo, woo, you know it,” he concluded.

If it's any indication, WWE Shop has started selling his merchandise as Zack Ryder following his return. That may be a sign that he's back for the long haul.

So, is Zack Ryder or Matt Cardona back in WWE?

For now, it appears Ryder is back. He made his return to WWE as Matt Cardona during the Oct. 14, 2025, edition of NXT. He is part of the TNA invasion storyline of NXT.

His return to SmackDown marked his first main roster match in five years. It's unclear if he will leave the Cardona gimmick in NXT or if he will only go by Ryder.

Some fans seem confused by this gimmick change. A fan said that they thought the Zack Ryder gimmick was “dead,” but Ryder responded, “He has risen.”

Ryder lost to LA Knight for a chance to be Cena's last opponent. So, fans will have to wait and see what he does next. Perhaps WWE has long-term plans for him.