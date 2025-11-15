Chef is a real one for this. Stephen Curry entered San Antonio on Friday with a lot more swirling around him than a regular NBA Cup group play game. His long partnership with Under Armour had just ended, his sneaker future suddenly wide open. For the first time since 2013, the Warriors star walked into an arena as a true sneaker free agent. And he decided to honor Kobe Bryant during that moment, per SI.

Curry warmed up in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet 16,” a pair created to celebrate Gianna Bryant’s 16th birthday with all profits supporting the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. The sight of Steph in a Nike Kobe model hit fans instantly. Then Vanessa Bryant saw it, and she made her feelings known.

Vanessa posted Curry’s tribute on her Instagram Stories and added a simple, powerful response with the praying hands emoji. It was a small gesture, but it spoke volumes about what the moment meant to her and her family.

After the game, Curry explained why he reached for that specific pair. He said it felt strange to see himself in something other than his own line, but the meaning behind the shoes made the decision easy. He said they carried energy he wanted to bring into the night, and he wanted to honor Kobe and Gigi in a personal way.

A tribute that fueled another monster night

Once the game tipped off, Curry delivered a performance that matched the symbolism of his pregame choice. Two nights earlier, he dropped 46 points on the Spurs. On Friday, he answered with 49 more, including the deciding free throws in a 109 to 108 win.

He became the oldest point guard to record consecutive 45 point games, and he tied Michael Jordan with his 44th forty point outing after turning 30. The numbers added even more weight to his decision to honor Kobe and Gigi during his first game without his longtime sneaker partner.

Steph may be starting a new era, but he began it by remembering the Bryants and showing love to a legacy that shaped him. Vanessa’s reaction made the moment complete.