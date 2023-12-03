Marvel president Kevin Feige mentioned recently that Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic Iron Man role would not be revived.

Robert Downey Jr. is not returning as Iron Man, according to Kevin Feige

Since Iron Man died in Endgame, it seems like that's the ending that the president wants the actor to be remembered by regarding that part.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige said. “We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”

Along with the president confirming the news that Downey Jr. isn't returning to the MCU, Endgame director Joe Russo also confirmed the news as well, according to TMZ.

“We'd already said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting. Everybody had moved on emotionally. We promised him it would be the last time we made him do it — ever,” the director said.

As for how the actor got the part in the first place, Feige was a bit part of it, along with director Jon Favreau. They were both vying for the star when the studio hesitated to cast him.

“It purely came down to the Marvel board being nervous at putting all of their chips in their future films on somebody who famously had those legal troubles in the past,” the president said. “I wasn't very good — and I'm still not great — at taking no for an answer. But I also don't pound my chest to other people why we should head in a direction. And that's when the idea of a screen test came up.”

If Kevin Feige is right about Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man role, at least we got what we did from the iconic actor in the MCU.