Robert Kraft wasn't shy in sharing his desire that the New England Patriots select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL's league meetings on Tuesday, Kraft didn't place a demand that chief roster decision maker Eliot Wolf and head coach Jerod Mayo select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick. However, the Patriots owner made it clear he wants to see the team add a quarterback in the draft.
“I guess as a fan, putting my fan hat on, I definitely would,” Kraft said when asked if he wanted to see the Patriots select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick. “In the end, you can’t win in this league consistently unless you have a first-rate quarterback and a first-rate coach. On the other hand, you’re in a different position, and we’ve never been in the third draft position since we owned the team. What happens, a lot of people behind are really desperate to move up.
“We’re going to be open to whatever can come our way, but in the end, I’ll let the team make the decision with what they think is best. One way or another, I’d like to see us get a top-rate young quarterback.”
Luckily for Kraft, the Patriots have a good opportunity to get a “top-rate young quarterback” this spring. For much of the draft season, there's been a common consensus among draft evaluators that there are three quarterbacks (USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels) who are all worthy of being selected with a top-three pick. Michigan's J.J. McCarthy seems to be joining those ranks as several mock drafts have him being a top-five pick with his college coach hyping him up.
With that much quarterback talent at the top and Kraft's sharing his wish, it's fair to assume that it's likely the Patriots will take a quarterback.
Why Robert Kraft believes the Patriots are a good landing spot for a young QB
There's been some belief that the Patriots should trade down from the No. 3 pick because their roster isn't ready for a young quarterback. However, Kraft thinks that the Patriots have a strong offensive coaching staff, led by offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, to help whoever they might bring in.
“Definitely,” Kraft said when asked if the team has strong enough of a support system for a young quarterback. “I think Alex Van Pelt has had great experience. I don’t think the last couple of years, how we handled the offense – speaking as a fan – was the kind of approach we wanted. Look, one way or another, we know at some point we’re going to get a young quarterback who will be gifted. Fortunately, there are a number of them in this draft. Where we take that position will depend on what comes to us. But I hope our personnel people do a good job in that area and I really believe we have the coaching to support that.”