Robert Pattinson's Suit from The Batman (2022) will make its way to the Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Switch. Additionally, the developers plan to release the suit for the game's other platforms at a later date. Fans who've been keeping up with the series know the suit released briefly earlier this year, only for it to mysteriously disappear. However, we now know why, as the developer plans to release the suit for the upcoming Switch edition of the game.

Robert Pattinson Suit From The Batman Enters The Arkham Trilogy On Switch

Take on iconic Batman villains while donning the Robert Pattinson Suit from The Batman (2022) in the Arkham Trilogy. However, the suit will only be available in Batman: Arkham Knight, the third game of the trilogy. The first game in the series didn't feature extra costumes, and the second only lets you wear costumes via NG+ or a secret button input on the menu. Overall, the suit being in Arkham Knight makes for the best choice, given the game's dark and gritty story.

It matches with themes of The Batman (2022) which received praise from critics for its dark plot and noir themes. Pattinson received praise for his performance of Batman, who's character background we finally didn't need to be reminded of for the umpteenth time. The film also included other stars, like Catwoman played by Zoe Kravits, Riddler by Paul Dano, and The Penguin by Colin Farrell. The movie $771 million against a $185-200 million budget. It's safe to say we'll see some of these faces reprise their roles in the sequel.

The Batman Arkham Trilogy could easily be considered among the best superhero games ever developed. Not only do the games reprise the iconic voices of Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Tara Strong, and more. The games also showed us the extensive cast of Batman villains outside the Joker, like Scarecrow, Bane, Killer Croc, Penguin, Two-Face, and much more. The second and third titles introduced even more characters, like Catwoman, Robin, and others.

The Arkham Trilogy games are like love letters to the fans. From crisp combat, exciting setting to explore, and a suite of gadgets, the series is must-have for Batman fans. What better way to celebrate the re-release than by bringing in the newest caped crusader?

The Arkham Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch releases on December 1st, 2023.

