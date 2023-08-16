The highly popular Batman Arkham Trilogy is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Here is everything you need to know about when the Batman Arkham Trilogy: Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight's release date will be, along with information on gameplay, story, and other details.

Batman Arkham Trilogy Switch Release Date: October 13, 2023

The Batman Arkham Trilogy will have an October 13, 2023, release date on the Nintendo Switch. The game was originally developed by Rocksteady Studios, with the Nintendo Switch version ported by Turn Me Up Games. The trilogy bundle is published by Warner Bros. Games.

Gameplay

The Batman Arkham Trilogy is a series of action-adventure games whose combo-based hand-to-hand combat system is lauded by critics for its innovative design and fluid feel. The first game, Arkham Asylum, is touted to have revolutionized hand-to-hand combat in video games with many succeeding action-adventure games following suit in its combo-based systems.

Playing as Batman, players take on the caped crusader's campaigns against the denizens of Gotham, sometimes engaging in fights, but often times stalking in the shadows, using stealth to accomplish his objectives and to investigate his suspects. Expect to be confronted by puzzles as well as the dark detective uses his wits to complete riddles and find collectibles that lead to unlockables and easter eggs.

Story

The Batman Arkham Trilogy follows loosely-connected events in what is now known as the Arkham Universe, which now also includes the games Gotham Knights and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. In the first game, Batman captures The Joker and accompanies him as he gets incarcerated in Arkham Asylum, springing the supervillain's trap, capturing Commissioner Gordon, and taking over the entire asylum, letting loose the Joker's goons and allies on Batman.

Price

The Nintendo Switch release of the Batman Arkham Trilogy will include both a digital and physical release – with the price for either version currently not yet revealed. However, the physical release will only include the first game, Arkham Asylum, in the cartridge, with the other two games – Arkham City and Arkham Knight – becoming downloadable while the cartridge is inside the Switch.

For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.