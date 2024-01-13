The Rockets need some help, and these potential 2024 trade deadline targets could give them a boost.

The 2023-2024 season has nearly reached its halfway point. The All-Star game is just over a month away, but more importantly, the trade deadline falls just a few days before it. Teams that have failed to reach expectations have many decisions to make before Febraury 8th that will dictate their short and long-term future. Other teams that have exceeded expectations, like the Houston Rockets own a different perspective: To build on what's working.

At 19-18 coming off an ugly victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday, the Houston reached 19 wins two months before the past two seasons. While this is an incredible accomplishment, there are problems galore for this young, up-and-coming team, beginning with a lack of depth. The loss of Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason to start 2024 unintentionally dissected glaring issues on the perimeter. Additionally, if Alperen Sengun rests on the bench, the team lacks a true center.

As they aim for a playoff spot, Rafael Stone and the Rockets look to address the many glaring issues on the roster pertaining to size and versatility.

Rockets' glaring issues

The signing of Jock Landale as the backup center for Alperen Sengun has, to put it kindly, been a pure abomination. There have been more than enough hit pieces and Twitter remarks directly targeting the Australian big man throughout this season due to his on-court performance. Another factor for Houston at the trade deadline is Victor Oladipo's contract. Recovering from knee surgery, the veteran guard and his $9.4 million salary have largely been out of sight, out of mind for the team thus far.

Names such as Landale and Oladipo have been mentioned as the Rockets seek a way to offload contracts in exchange for quality big men and extra shooting, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Pursuing players on expiring deals is ill-advised, mainly because Houston's chances of winning the championship this year are extremely slim. If the Rockets decide to acquire such players, it shouldn't be without considering the risk of giving up too much.

With that dynamic in mind, here are four players Houston should go after at the trade deadline.

Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards

The 6'10 center from Arkansas would be a perfect candidate to offset Sengun's minutes, mainly due to his defense in the paint. Gafford is a complete rim-protector, averaging 2.1 blocks per game this season. Along with averaging 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 67.9% from the field, Gafford can be a formidable pick-and-roll candidate for Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet. While he's no three-point threat, this can be solved by having capable shooters surround him alongside a lead facilitator.

Gafford, 25, signed a three-year, $40.1 million extension with Washington in 2021 that only just kicked in this season. With how their roster is constructed, the Wizards have no realistic hopes of contending any time soon. In conclusion, Gafford has no future in the nation's capitol.

Jordan Poole has played the worst brand of basketball of his career. Kyle Kuzma, who also might be looked at as a trade piece for other teams, has overall lived up to his $90 million contract Aside from this, Washington needs to look at themselves in the mirror and consider giving up the rest of their big contracts for draft capital to hasten its rebuild.

Gafford could be on the move before the trade deadline. Corey Kispert, a young three-point specialist, could also be added to the package coming back t0 Houston.

Houston's offer: Victor Oladipo, Reggie Bullock, Jae'Sean Tate, and a 2025 first round pick (via OKC) for Daniel Gafford and Corey Kispert

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Along with size, the Rockets desperately need shooters off the bench. Enter AJ Griffin of the Hawks, who specializes in three-point shooting. A 6'6 wing with a 7-foot wingspan, Griffin has solid length for his position and was selected a pick ahead of Eason in the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged 8.9 points on 46.5% shooting overall and 39% from beyond the arc in just 19.5 minutes per game, solid numbers combined with a positive net rating that suggested he'd be a cornerstone of Atlanta's future.

However, Griffin's sophomore season has taken a huge dip, mainly due to a lack of playing time. Hawks coach Quin Snyder has afforded Griffin—the son of Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin—a reduced role, at times leaving him out of the rotation entirely. In just 13 games, the Duke product is averaging 2.5 points over nine minutes.

Atlanta's team is in a free fall this season, with a ton of inconsistencies surrounding the core of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter and Clint Capela. They will look to retool and reconstruct around Young and keeping Griffin doesn't appear to be on the agenda. Since he is not in the rotation, Griffin is likely available for a low-value trade. If anything, the Rockets don't necessarily need to offer much to bring him to Houston.

Houston's offer: Three second round picks for AJ Griffin

Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz

Why wouldn't you have size and spacing? Former Rockets Kelly Olynyk fits the bill for what the roster needs.

For starters, he's a veteran, can shoot the three and is a great pick-and-pop piece. With the Jazz, he is averaging 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.3 minutes, on high efficiencies of 56.6% percent from the field and 43.8% from deep. Just three seasons ago, the Canadian product was with Houston earning starter minutes, averaging 19 points while grabbing 8.4 rebounds per game. While the Rockets' situation at the time might have inflated these stats, Olynyk clearly possesses value and would seamlessly fit into Udoka's system.

The downside? Olynyk is on an expiring deal, making $12.2 million, and will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2024 offseason. If Houston were to give up pieces for him, they could be for nothing should Olynyk sign elsewhere. Right now, Utah is on a four-game winning streak, hovering around a .500 record. It would be too late to make a decision to blow the team up and rebuild, but reports have sputtered around mentioning they would be open to trading away a few players on expiring deals.

Nevertheless, Olynyk is a valued commodity to any team eager to make the playoffs. With the right price, the Rockets might be in for a serious acquisition.

Houston's offer: Jock Landale, Jae'Sean Tate and two second round picks for Kelly Olynyk and Kris Dunn

Andre Drummond, Chicago Bulls

Much like the trade proposal involving the Wizards, acquiring a reliable rim-protector is crucial for the Rockets. However, this trade proposal brings in a player on an expiring deal.

Drummond, known for his historic rebounding prowess, would be a valuable rental to Houston's bench. Despite his experience, Drummond is only 30 years old and is on a team-friendly contract. He excels at grabbing rebounds and has recorded double-digit rebounding games in 11 of his games this season, twice grabbing more than 20 boards.

The Bulls are currently hovering around a .500 record and have questions surrounding their core players due to injuries and inconsistent performance. The idea of starting fresh in Chicago seems increasingly likely, and Drummond may not fit into the team's long-term plans. He is on an expiring contract, making him a trade asset for playoff contenders.

Houston's offer: Jock Landale and Reggie Bullock for Andre Drummond