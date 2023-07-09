The Houston Rockets have been very busy this offseason, including the 2023 NBA Draft, where they took Amen Thompson at No. 4 overall and landed Cam Whitmore at No. 20. A week later, the Rockets brought out the brinks truck in NBA free agency. Houston cashed out immediately when the market opened and signed point guard Fred VanVleet to a historic three-year, $130 million contract — which marked the largest deal for an undrafted player in NBA history.

A day later, the Rockets signed Dillon Brooks to a four-year, $86 million deal that could go up to $90 million in incentives. Houston also signed former Phoenix Suns big man Jock Landale to a four-year, $32 million contract and they also gave veteran Jeff Green a two-year, $16 million pact.

In total, that amounts to over a quarter of a billion dollars the Rockets just gave out in 2023 NBA free agency. Among the moves they made in free agency, signing Fred VanVleet is the best one.

Best Rockets move in NBA free agency: Signing Fred VanVleet

Now, before you bring out the pitchforks and torches to complain about the price tag VanVleet signed his contract for, hear me out.

Definitely, a lot of people were flabbergasted when they initially saw the amount the Rockets point guard is getting for his new deal. It's not arguable that this is an overpay on the part of Houston. Annually, VanVleet is going to earn a little over $43 million a season — a premium typically reserved for a top-20 player in the NBA, which, no disrespect to FVV, he isn't a part of.

Overpaid or not, the Rockets had the capability of paying max money to VanVleet. Let them do so. They were willing to pay that price even for a player who isn't really going to ensure a playoff spot for them in the bloodbath that is the Western Conference. But it was a calculated move on their part. It indicated that are serious about being at the very least competitive, which shows their integrity as an organization.

Calculated move

The Rockets also knew who they were signing in VanVleet. No, they weren't signing a superstar-caliber or franchise-altering player who can carry them to the postseason. But they brought in a proven veteran who has been through it all and has one of the greatest underdog stories in sports.

No question, the Rockets upgraded their roster this offseason beginning with the VanVleet contract. They won't finish near the bottom of the standings like they have been the last few seasons. The 29-year-old, in particular, is going to help them win games.

More importantly, VanVleet will provide this team's young stars such as Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason, and more with the guidance they need on how to be a true professional in the NBA and how to earn everything they ever want to accomplish in their careers. VanVleet bet on himself and he will bring that mindset into this youthful Rockets team that has been devoid of a true leader over the last couple of seasons.

The Rockets know they will overpay Fred VanVleet. They also know Steady Freddy won't be the guy to lead them to a postseason berth this season or maybe even the next. But they were willing to pay that price to bring in a player who can serve as an invaluable role model for this franchise as they work towards building this young infrastructure they have established the last few of seasons and instilling in it the right winning attitude.