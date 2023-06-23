The Houston Rockets got their top guy in the 2023 NBA Draft, as they used their No. 4 pick to get Amen Thompson. It did not take long before Rockets players started to make Thompson feel very welcome to the team, with Kevin Porter and others tweeting out their positive reaction to the pick.

“Amen 🔥 welcome to the city ganger,” wrote Porter.

Meanwhile, TyTy Washington Jr. tweeted: “AMEN WHATS GOOD 😎🥷🏽!”

Tari Eason also expressed his thoughts on the Amen Thompson selection: “🙏🏾AMEN”

It feels as though the Rockets do really feel that their prayers have been answered with Amen Thompson falling on their laps. The top pick at the 2023 NBA Draft was always going to be Victor Wembanyama, who went to the San Antonio Spurs, but Amen Thompson is still a fantastic get for Houston, which adds the Overtime Elite star to its roster brimming with young and talented pieces.

Amen Thompson will bring a lot to the table for the Rockets, who finished with just a 22-60 record in the 2022-23 NBA season and won just a total of 59 games in the last three campaigns. He is a versatile offensive weapon whose explosiveness and overall feel for the game had wowed countless scouts prior to the 2023 NBA Draft. With the Rockets, Thompson should get all the chances he can to further polish his skills.

During the 2022-23 OTE season, Amen Thompson averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.3 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. His twin brother, Ausar, was picked right after him, with the latter selected by the Detroit Pistons at No. 5 overall.