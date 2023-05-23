Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Houston Rockets could drastically enhance their team during the 2023 NBA Draft. Houston owns the No. 4 and No. 20 overall picks, and the Rockets are looking to find a stable future star at No. 4 overall while finding a sleeper at No. 20 in the first round. Amen Thompson is expected to be selected by Houston at No. 4 overall, but who should the Rockets take with the 20th overall selection?

Dereck Lively II is a player who is potentially being undervalued. If he slips to the Rockets at No. 20 overall, Houston would be wise to select him. Let’s take a look at three reasons Lively II is the perfect fit for the Rockets with the No. 20 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Dereck Lively II’s fit with the Rockets

Lively II, who stands 7’1 and is a powerful big man, would give the Rockets what they need. Houston has a talented guard-set led by Jalen Green, and selecting Thompson would provide them with a future star who can play shooting guard or forward.

Lively II, meanwhile, would give the Rockets a big man of the future. His defense especially stood out at Duke, which may be why he’s getting overlooked. After all, most potential first-round picks who played for the Blue Devils tend to be overhyped if anything. Defense doesn’t get people quite as excited as offense does though. That being said, the Rockets will surely not ignore Dereck Lively’s rim protecting prowess.

It will be interesting to see how his offense progresses, but Lively II’s fit with Houston is just about perfect.

Lively II features a high-floor

Drafting Dereck Lively II at No. 20 overall wouldn’t be a risky move. His size and length suggests that he will at least turn into a reliable player in the NBA, if not a star. He’s also a tremendous athlete, which isn’t always the case for 7-footers.

The only concern is his lack of an offensive game. He can dunk and finish at the rim, but Lively doesn’t feature much of a jump-shot, which is in contrast to a number of other big men in today’s NBA. However, some reports have stated that his jump-shot is coming along and has potential. If he can begin hitting shots from deep with regular consistency, there may be no limit to his all-around game.

Again, even if he doesn’t develop a reliable jumper, Lively II is going to hold his own on defense and that is what the Rockets need.

Rockets need center depth

The Rockets need to add depth at the center position. Alperen Sengun enjoyed some impressive moments during the 2022-23 campaign, but he didn’t receive much help in the post. Houston could always trade Kevin Porter Jr. for big man help, but drafting a player like Dereck Lively II would still be a good move.

If Lively II fails to improve on the offensive end, having a defensive-stopper in the post capable of coming off the bench never hurts. As aforementioned, his ceiling is interesting given the potential of an offensive-game.

There will likely be players available at this spot in the NBA Draft with higher potential, but a lower-floor. This draft selection wouldn’t represent much risk and the ceiling makes it worth it.

The Rockets are set for a huge 2023 NBA Draft. They can do themselves a big favor by selecting Lively II at No. 20 overall.