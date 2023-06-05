James Harden joining the Houston Rockets has been rumored for the past few months. It's been a major subject of discussion and many people around the NBA world believe he will end up in Houston if he doesn't remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, the Rockets need more than just Harden to reinsert themselves back into the playoff conversation.

Jalen Green is an emerging star and Houston features a solid core of players around him. Hiring Ime Udoka should help matters as well. Off-the-court issues aside, Udoka has demonstrated impressive ability as a head coach in the NBA.

Following the Rockets' moves in NBA free agency will be interesting. There are a number of players who make sense for Houston to sign, especially considering their cap space. That said, there are two players who, despite being talented, the Rockets must avoid in free agency.

Even if Fred VanVleet doesn't turn down his player option with the Toronto Raptors for the 2023-24 season, he will be a trade candidate. Assuming he does turn down the option though, VanVleet has been mentioned as a possible fit for the Rockets.

Kevin Porter Jr is a capable guard but some people around the league believe Houston may be interested in trading him. In the end, though, Porter Jr's status shouldn't be the reason for choosing to sign or not sign Fred VanVleet.

The Rockets must stay away from the veteran Raptors guard for another reason.

Yes, the Rockets have cap space. VanVleet would provide leadership for an otherwise young team. But if the Rockets truly want to build a championship-caliber team, they need to realistically ask themselves if VanVleet is worth building around.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He is a good player. There's no denying that fact. However, it's one thing to be a reliable guard, it's another to be a franchise-type player. VanVleet has averaged between 17-20 points per game over the past few seasons, dishing out around 6.5 assists per contest as well. VanVleet makes more sense for a team that already has a developed core that is ready to win.

The Rockets are still looking to find stars in their core. They need to give Jalen Green a superstar teammate. VanVleet would make more sense for a team like the Miami Heat or Los Angeles Lakers depending on how NBA free agency goes this offseason.

Seth Curry

Seth Curry has an interesting case in NBA free agency. He's a veteran sharpshooter who would add value to a team like the Rockets. However, he's also projected to earn a lucrative amount of money, and that money could be better-spent by Houston.

The Rockets were a bad three-point shooting team during the 2022-23 season. They would benefit from adding shooters from beyond the arc. But there are better and cheaper options that will be available in NBA free agency. If the Rockets are going to spend large amounts of money, they should sign younger players who can help them for years to come. Curry isn't too old by any means. That said, he is already 32 and likely wouldn't be considered a core piece to the puzzle amid the Rockets' rebuild.

Curry deserves to get paid well this offseason, but in similar fashion to VanVleet, he makes more sense for a contender that lacks three-point shooting.

The Rockets should look elsewhere during the offseason.