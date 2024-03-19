Finally, after nearly five months into the NBA season, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has arrived. After what seemed like a forgotten individual season for the former second overall pick who was expected to take a significant leap in his third year, Green's turned a promising corner, winning his first career Western Conference Player of the Week.
Nearly taken out of the lineup
In February, Rockets fans and NBA media were close to writing off Green's future in a Rockets uniform. Even the front office harbored similar doubts. During the All-Star break, with the Rockets struggling in the standings, head coach Ime Udoka publicly contemplated reshuffling the rotation, including the starters.
Yet, no changes were made, which might have ignited Green's resurgence, as this could have been his final opportunity to secure his starting role.
Green shares his first Player of the Week award with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who won the honors on the Eastern Conference side. Notching averages of 26.3 points , 8.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, the Rockets as a team went 3-0, outscoring opponents by 10.7 points on average backed by Green's utter dominance. To win this award alongside a top 15 player in the league adds immense respect and positive perception across the league.
Regarding efficiency, Green has never been more efficient over a three-game stretch. His 49.2% shooting from the field is commendable, but his 45.8% from three-point range rivals Stephen Curry's proficiency. This outstanding week also saw Green achieve an impressive 119.2 offensive rating.
Green winning without Sengun
To add more fuel to the fire, Green's heroic performances were mostly without Rockets centerpiece Alperen Sengun, who's been ruled out for the season with a leg injury. Sure, a win against the Washington Wizards, arguably the worst team in the NBA was certainly possible. But beating a top three seed in the Cleveland Cavaliers?
The Rockets likely needed Sengun prior to the most recent matchup against Cleveland, but Green picked up the slack on both the scoring and rebounding side. With 26 points and eleven rebounds, Green outdueled Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who scored just 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting. Without the services of Houston's starting shooting guard, securing a convincing win against a playoff contender would've been unlikely.
Utilizing his strengths
Yes, the improved three point shooting efficiency is what we love to see from a struggling potential superstar. The thing is, it's not just the scoring beyond the arc that Green is doing so well. It's his impressive drives and playmaking. In the month of March as a whole, the 21-year old is shooting an efficient 66.7% on shots less than 10 feet.
Compared to the first three months of the season, he no longer looks scatterbrained on his acrobatic drives to the basket. Each time he gets an opportunity to go downhill it's been hard to predict how he catches his defender off guard.
There's more tricks up Green's sleeve if the shots aren't falling. Whether it's the strong or weakside, Green's been on a clinic and will get to the basket by any means necessary. Prior to this, Green's iso ball handling had been turbulent for months. Along with the poor shot making, these key issues had been an ongoing issue since the start of this season, which, in return, overshadowed his improved defense in his third year.
Jobs not finished
His third season for the first several months of the season may have been a little to be desired. Sure, he's had a couple good games here and there, but they've been inconsistent. As soon as Green has a decent game, he'd follow them up with multiple duds for the next few games.
Winning Western Conference Player of the Week has to instill confidence in this young star, who still has the potential to be a Rockets mainstay for years to come.
Needless to say, until you've achieved superstar status, you're only as good as your last performance. With fifteen games left in the NBA season, Green needs to keep this up in order to fulfill what his expectations as an NBA player can become.