Former Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. is finally playing professional basketball again. This time, it's overseas.
Months after his initial felony arrest for assaulting former girlfriend and WNBA Player Kysre Gondrezick, Porter has signed with PAOK in Greece, via Shams Charania of the Athletic. Recall hearing the news of his arrest, the Rockets quickly dismissed Porter from the team before the regular season and subsequently traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shortly thereafter, the Thunder waived him, leaving him without a team in the blink of an eye.
Although the arrest was subsequently downgraded to a misdemeanor, it's still a stain on his reputation. The path is unclear on whether or not he will make a return to the NBA. Regardless, here's why the Rockets deciding to sever ties with the 23-year-old proved to be a good decision.
Rockets took a gamble
On any NBA team, chemistry and reputation is important, on and off the court. The decision to move Porter from Houston wasn't an isolated incident. Many are well aware of his history of anger and violence on and off the court, which includes a five-year span from his time in college playing for the University of Southern California to the recent event that led to his release.
In this modern day and age, talent isn't enough. Houston and Cleveland sought to keep him on their respective teams to preserve that talent but his messy track record on and off the court became larger to overcome.
DISCLAIMER: This is dark.
It wasn't that long ago when Kevin Porter Jr. was getting his life together.
He was traded by the Cavs and fell into the aftermath of James Harden in Houston. Somehow, KPJ got the miraculous opportunity of becoming the Rockets' new point guard.
His time in Houston was a hopeful attempt to start off fresh. A new slate. And the stats proved him to be a capable player. On paper, you have more scoring and playmaking. Last season, Porter averaged 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists with the Rockets while shooting 44.2% from the field, all career highs.
Having this type of talent slid in as a sixth-man position would have been huge for Houston. Another facilitator and shot creator to compliment Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet to provide more variety? Yes, please. Arguably, they might have been a completely different team.
However, on-paper doesn't necessarily translate well on the court. The Rockets’ decision to make Porter's contract extension non-guaranteed was indicative of their concerns about his behavioral patterns. Unfortunately, his history of violence and anger management persisted.
What if Kevin Porter Jr. stayed on the Rockets?
Consider a scenario in which Porter stays on the team. VanVleet's max contract signing was a clear indication that he would be the starting point guard alongside Jalen Green, leaving Porter to come off the bench. This technically cites a move out of the starting lineup, a slot he coveted upon his arrival to Houston.
Compare this to the infamous locker room incident in Cleveland. Notice the similarities? Would he have displayed early frustrations with his role against Rockets coach Ime Udoka and the staff? It's certainly possible. The Rockets might've dealt with a cancer on the roster all season, thwarting a respectable leap in development.
Obviously, there's no way to dictate this, given the current timeline. However, the Rockets are above .500 with a 37-36 record. They've taken extreme leaps in development without Porter, knocking on the door of a play-in tournament appearance, and are set up quite nicely for next season. The playoff window might not have been as open as quickly as it did within just a one-season turnaround.
Further implications
Let's address another issue. Say you have KPJ play minutes off the bench. Where does that leave rookies Amen Thompson or Cam Whitmore? There's a very good chance they don't receive the fast-track development and recognition that they've had all season. Thompson's already made a significant impact on the floor, averaging a double-double when starting games, and his ability to defend multiple positions gives more variety for Houston to utilize on the court.
Instead of the first two and a half months of the season, Betting on Cam Whitmore to play in the G-League for the whole year isn't a hot take. His development at the NBA level has provided the Rockets a great offensive weapon to have, and possibly, for the long haul. In just 17.9 minutes, Whitmore averages 12.1 points on 46.3% shooting and 36% from deep. When he has the ball, scoring is his mission by any means necessary. This would not have happened with KPJ taking his minutes.
Maturity matters
In hindsight, the Rockets' decision to part ways with Porter was a good thing. From his point of view, his time in Greece will give him time to experience playing overseas, improving his reputation and maturity to eventually make a return to the NBA. Whether it be the Rockets again or another team, his talent is still impeccable, and any team looking for extra scoring will be happy to take him on paper.
Yet, that can only get you so far in this profession. Arguably, image and outlook are all vastly important, especially if a player desires to put his brand on the NBA landscape.