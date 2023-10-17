After being arrested in September for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Kysre Gondrezick, in New York City, the Houston Rockets have agreed to trade Kevin Porter Jr. and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for veteran guard Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Upon arrival in Oklahoma City, Porter will be waived and become an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers. The two draft picks the Rockets are sending to the Thunder are the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2027 second-round pick and the Milwaukee Bucks 2028 second-round pick.

Porter, 23, who recently had his second-degree assault charge dropped on Monday due to “insufficient evidence,” still faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault as a result of this incident with Gondrezick.

According to the official records, Gondrezick told police that arrived at the scene that Porter punched her in the face repeatedly, cutting her above the right eye and causing bruising to her face. Porter also allegedly grabbed her and squeezed her by the neck, causing her difficulty breathing and bruising to her neck area.

Not too long after Porter was arrested, the Rockets immediately began talking with some teams around the league regarding a potential trade. While there were a few teams interested in making a deal due to Houston offering draft picks as incentive to get out of Porter's contract, no immediately deal materialized due to organizations wanting more details on the matter. Regardless of the potential outcome in his case, Porter was always likely to be waived if traded.

As a result of being in the first year of a new contract extension, the Thunder will incur a cap hit of just under $16 million for the 2023-24 season, as well as $1 million next season as a result of Porter's contract being partially-guaranteed. The Rockets have created a $4.5 million traded player exception for themselves to utilize as a result of this deal with the Thunder.

Houston now has a little bit of extra flexibility following this trade, as Oladipo's $9.5 million expiring contract for this season could be utilized in a mid-season trade. As for Robinson-Earl, he supplies the Rockets with another youthful option to develop in their frontcourt.

The Thunder, who have been known to hoard draft picks through the years, now have two more future picks they can utilize at any moment. They now own 15 first-round picks and 2 second-round picks over the next seven years.

At this time, the NBA has not officially handed down any punishment to Porter, as they await the ruling of his court case. Porter is is due back in court on Nov. 27.