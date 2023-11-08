Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun put up a Hakeem Olajuwon-esque stat line that hints at his future potential

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun had a stellar game against the Kings, tying Hakeem Olajuwon's team record for assists by a center.

Sengun had 12 assists against Sacramento in addition to 17 points and eight rebounds.

Sengun, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, averaged 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game last season, and is emerging as a potential breakout star. The Rockets center is endowed with a skillset reminiscent of Denver Nuggets fulcrum Nikola Jokic. Capable of scoring from all three levels and particularly skilled in the low post, Sengun spent the offseason expanding his game.

Sengun said this offseason that he has lofty goals:

“Of course, like everyone else, my goal is to become an All-Star,” Sengun says. “I hope I can do that.”

The ultimate prize for Sengun will be an NBA title, and as the Rockets make their bid for a playoff spot in 2024, expect the Turk to be frontline and center.

“A championship has been my dream since I went to the NBA,” Sengun, who was selected in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, reveals. “I think that’s everyone’s dream, as well as Nikola Jokic’s and it took him eight years to be able to win a championship.”

“Now, we have a good dream in the Rockets,” Sengun continues, “and I hope we’ll do our best next season and enter the playoffs.”

The Rockets are currently 3-3 after their win over the Kings. They next take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.