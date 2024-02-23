We're back for continued coverage of today's NBA slate as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this tilt in the Western Conference. The Phoenix Suns (33-23) will visit the Houston Rockets (24-31) with both teams looking to bounce back after losses. Check out our NBA odds series for our Suns-Rockets prediction and pick.
The Phoenix Suns are currently second in the Pacific Division and they're tied for sixth in the Western standings. They've gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, but they dropped a particularly bad loss last night against Dallas as they could have sealed a lead over them in the standings. They'll hope to get back on track as they continue their road trip here.
The Houston Rockets are currently third in the Southwest Division and they sit at 12th-place in the Western Conference. They're 3-7 over their last 10 games and need to lock-in now if they want to contend for a playoff spot. They'll have a chance to tie this season series as they try to catch the Suns sleeping on the tail end of a back-to-back series.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Rockets Odds
Phoenix Suns: -4 (-108)
Moneyline: -174
Houston Rockets: +4 (-112)
Moneyline: +146
Over: 233.5 (-110)
Under: 233.5 (-110)
How to Watch Suns vs. Rockets
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT
TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns have been playing much more consistent basketball over the last month, but they weren't able to get over Dallas in their most recent game. They've hit a roadblock against Luka Doncic all season and even behind Devin Booker's 35-point effort, the Suns couldn't get the job done down the stretch. It marked yet another game for them in which they lost after leading at halftime. Clearly, they're still missing Bradley Beal in their lineup and it's becoming apparent that he's the final piece they need to move themselves over the hump. They're 19-11 this season in games where he's been able to play.
The Suns have been covering well at 7-3 ATS over their last 10 games. With a 3-3 away record during that stretch, it'll be interesting to see how they fare in this one following their exhausting effort against the Mavericks last night. Devin Booker was sensational and clearly took the scoring reigns down the stretch. Durant added a modest 23 points, but the Suns struggled to find scoring options otherwise. Beal provides that extra option for them in close games on the road where they need buckets to stop the other team's momentum. They'll need to follow a similar balancing act tonight.
Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Rockets' up-and-down season continues and the last 10 games for them have been two separate tales of winning on the road and at home. They're winless in six games on the road, but have managed a 3-1 record in their home games. They advanced to 19-9 at home on the season and their efforts in front of their fans have shown this team feeds off of the energy of the moment. If the Rockets can come out energized and immediately punch this Suns team in the mouth, they could force them to play keep-up during the second half.
The Rockets will look towards Dillon Brooks to frustrate Devin Booker and Kevin Durant throughout this game. He has an extended history with both of them from his time with the Grizzlies and he'll have to fully embrace his bad-guy roll during this game. Houston has one of the more solid defensive units in the NBA and with their starters healthy, we should see a fun game out of Jabari Smith Jr. matching up with Jusuf Nurkic in the paint. Look for Alperen Sengun to play facilitator in this one as well.
Final Suns-Rockets Prediction & Pick
Both teams have been trending in opposite directions over the last 10 games, but they're coming into this matchup on a close betting spread due to the circumstances. The Suns are playing a back-to-back follow a long game in Dallas, but they'll be determined to steal their win back in this one. Expect Kevin Durant to have a much more involved role scoring the ball.
The Rockets have been dropping games on the road, but they look like a different team when playing at home. If they bring the energy tonight against a Suns team that may be playing on tired legs, they could see an upset here as they tie the season series. The spread is decent for the home team, so let's ride the Houston Rockets to cover against the Suns.
Final Suns-Rockets Prediction & Pick: Houston Rockets +4 (-112)