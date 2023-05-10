Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Dillon Brooks has had quite the eventful offseason ever since reports of his inevitable departure from the Memphis Grizzlies. With uncertainty swirling his future playing destination, the reality of him going overseas to play for the Shanghai Sharks is starting to materialize. Although he will most likely end up on an NBA team, the Sharks are +300 to land him if he leaves the association, via BetOnline.

Brooks had an extreme fall from grace once he decided to talk trash to LeBron James. His performance on and off the court in the 2023 NBA Playoffs was anything but beneficial to the Grizzlies, and subsequently led to their decision to let him go. Whatever team Brooks goes to next, he will most likely think twice before opting for controversy.

Amid the drama surrounding Brooks, he was recognized by the league and named to the All NBA Defensive 2nd Team. It is interesting to see a player win such a highly coveted award and be rumored to be so unwanted by teams across the league. If he were to end up in Shanghai, he would become the ultimate cautionary tale for players who sometimes talk a little too much.

Given that he was named to an All-NBA team, there is no doubt that Dillon Brooks is still a good player. He might not fit with the Grizzlies anymore, but the chances that an NBA team wouldn’t take a risk on him are slim to none. Still, it would be quite the story if Brooks ends up going overseas and plays for the Shanghai Sharks.