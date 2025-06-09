The recent collaboration between WWE and AAA titled Worlds Collide was a hit, and the event broke viewership records with its YouTube broadcast.

Variety reports the WWE-AAA Worlds Collide event “set a record for the largest live audience in company history for a YouTube broadcast.” It peaked at 764,389 concurrent viewers during the main event, which was a match between AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and former Olympian Chad Gable.

Additionally, the Worlds Collide PLE garnered more than 4.1 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours on the platform. Plus, #WorldsCollide was the top trending topic on Saturday, June 7, 2025. WWE also reportedly generated more than 32 million social views with posts from the show in the first 24 hours since it began.

What was WWE and AAA's Worlds Collide?

WWE previously acquired the AAA promotion in April 2025. In turn, they announced a PLE that would be broadcast for free on YouTube titled Worlds Collide.

That meant wrestlers from both companies would square off. WWE previously held other Worlds Collide events. However, this was the first with a different company they acquired. The last installments featured NXT, NXT UK, 205 Live, and WWE's main roster brands like RAW and SmackDown.

Five matches were contested during the 2025 Worlds Collide event. The first was a six-man tag team bout between Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana and the Latino World Order's Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro and Lince Dorado.

There were two more tag team matches as well. They featured the likes of Stephanie Vaquer — who competed in three matches in 24 hours — Lola Vice, Santos Escobar, Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, and Rey Fénix.

In the main event, Vikingo defeated Gable in a match for the AAA Mega Championship. Like Vaquer, Gable would also have another match later that night at Money in the Bank.

He competed in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match as El Grande Americano. Gable has been portraying the Americano character since early 2025, even beating Fénix at WrestleMania 41. He failed to win Money in the Bank, though. Seth Rollins captured the briefcase for the second time in his career.