Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks got himself in some trouble again after he ended up sending a courtside cameraman to the floor during Wednesday’s loss against the Miami Heat. Brooks was fined a whopping $35,000 by the league for his antics, which reportedly caused shoulder and elbow injuries to the cameraman.

Before anything else, here is the controversial incident in question:

Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for pushing a cameraman on the sideline from Wednesday night's Grizzlies-Heat game.pic.twitter.com/xy7f9F49bj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 17, 2023

Brooks has now spoken out about the incident, and the Grizzlies stud is saying that it wasn’t at all intentional, per Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian. The 27-year-old also said that he intends to call the cameraman, presumably to apologize for causing him injuries. I guess the proper thing to do for Brooks here is to cover any and all medical charges incurred by the cameraman from the incident.

If you look at the video, there seemed to be some extra motion from Brooks as he tried to break his own fall. The Grizzlies forward clearly used his left hand to push the cameraman down, which unsurprisingly sent the poor guy stumbling down. The camera he was holding must have weighed a lot and it may have had an impact on how he hit the ground, thereby requiring medical attention for his shoulder and elbow.

Dillon Brooks is clearly not the type who shies away from controversy. On Saturday, he was involved in another verbal spat against Klay Thompson after the Grizzlies’ blowout win over the Golden State Warriors. Brooks clearly loves the spotlight, and he has no issue about living out the “bad guy” persona in the media.