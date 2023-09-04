It was a bit touch-and-go at some points, but Canada finally fulfilled the expectations set for them. The star-studded team was expected to cruise to an easy playoff berth at best. After a surprising loss to Brazil in the second round, though, Canada's FIBA World Cup chances suddenly depended in a do-or-die game against Spain. Against the former champions, the team needed to dig deep and find a way to win and clinch a playoff spot. Luckily for them, an unlikely hero emerged: Houston Rocket forward Dillon Brooks.

Yes, you read that right folks. Dillon Brooks. the man ridiculed last season after a messy season with the Memphis Grizzlies, turned in an elite performance in the FIBA World Cup. Brooks poured in 22 points and five rebounds on efficient shooting (8 of 12 from the field and a perfect 3-3 from deep). After the game, the now-Rockets forward seemed to take a shot at his former team with his comments, per Eurohoops.

“Coming off a tough year with my old squad [the Memphis Grizzies] it was great having a refresh with Canadian blood,” Brooks said. “Guys who believe in me. Guys who trust in me. It was great to win this game in a great fashion.”

If you recall, Brooks had a rather messy exit with the Grizzlies. The Rockets forward was told that he wouldn't be brought back under any circumstance this offseason. At the time, it made sense: Brooks had an awful series against the Lakers in the playoffs, and he was also the center of attention due to his trash talking antics. Memphis felt at the time that Brooks was too much of a distraction for the production he was giving.

Now with the Rockets, Brooks has a chance to disprove the narratives against him. He's a damn good defender, and when he's hot, he's really hot. Can Brooks help lead Canada to the FIBA World Cup Championship?