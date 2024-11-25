In overreacting to being ejected on Saturday night, Fred VanVleet stormed toward an NBA official, pointing at him with his arm fully extended. As he walked hard toward the official, VanVleet kept repeating profanities during the Houston Rockets' game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA attempted to course-correct his mistake by fining VanVleet $50,000, per insider Marc Stein.

“Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet has been fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward the officiating staff near the conclusion of the Rockets' 104-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Nov. 23 at Toyota Center, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”

VanVleet received a technical after being called for an offensive foul with 4.1 seconds left in the game. After Anfernee Simmons made the technical free throw for the Blazers, VanVleet was ejected.

Rockets have a good thing going to start season

While this ejection and fine came from frustration in the heat of the moment, the Houston Rockets have much more going for them. They are certainly playing inspired basketball to begin the 2024-25 season.

In Brett Siegel's latest ClutchPoints NBA Power Rankings, the Rockets moved down one spot to No. 6.

“So far, the Houston Rockets have been the biggest surprise in the Western Conference. Then again, Ime Udoka's group showed flashes of what they were capable of doing last season, so it shouldn't be all that shocking to see this young group beginning to take major steps forward together.

Like the Magic, Houston is putting in work defensively, and they are forcing their opponents into tough shots. The Rockets are allowing their opponents to shoot 42.7 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from three-point range, which rank second and fifth in the league, respectively. If it wasn't for some lackluster offensive play that led to losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and Portland Trail Blazers last week, the Rockets would be sitting at the top of the conference riding a nine-game win streak. This Rockets team is legit and needs to be taken seriously as a threat each and every night.”

Houston also has two unlikely players who are considered untouchable in trade negotiations, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

“The Rockets and Warriors are kind of in the same boat. They're playing a lot of guys, they've got some young guys they like, and they've got picks at their disposal and players to trade,” Brian Windhorst said. “The question is will they like what they've got in January or will they look to upgrade. There are some teams that have been watching the Rockets, waiting to see if they move, and the message that they've sent out that those two guys, Tari Eason and Amen Thompson, guys that they've drafted in the last three years are untouchable. Now everything in life is a negotiation, especially in the NBA, but I'm told those guys are untouchable.”

The Rockets travel to Minneapolis to play the Timberwolves on Tuesday, November 26, at 8:00 p.m. EST.